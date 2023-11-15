 Madhya Pradesh: Rangoli Made For Voter Awareness
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Rangoli Made For Voter Awareness

Madhya Pradesh: Rangoli Made For Voter Awareness

The voting process would be held at 273 polling stations in the Kukshi assembly constituency.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 10:42 PM IST
article-image

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): To motivate the voters during the ensuing assembly elections, teachers of Government Girls Higher Secondary School prepared Rangoli for the polling station with slogans like ‘This Diwali Vote Wali’.

They also wrote ‘Vote’ with Diya and distributed them among the voters. As assembly elections are scheduled to take place on November 17, awareness campaigns are also being conducted in full swing.

Voters are not only being motivated through banners and posters but also by Mehndi and Rangoli as the festival of Diwali and elections come around the same time.

The voting process would be held at 273 polling stations in the Kukshi assembly constituency.

Read Also
MP Elections 2023: BJP Minister Stirs Controversy With 'Tumhari Kya Aukat Hai' Remark At Rally,...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: CBSE Fit India Week Between November 15 & December 15

Indore: CBSE Fit India Week Between November 15 & December 15

Indore: Mystery Shrouds Death Of 14-Year-Old Girl

Indore: Mystery Shrouds Death Of 14-Year-Old Girl

Indore: Polling Parties To Depart For Their Booths Today 

Indore: Polling Parties To Depart For Their Booths Today 

Indore: Sub-Inspector’s Son Hangs Self, Dies

Indore: Sub-Inspector’s Son Hangs Self, Dies

Indore: Gaiety, Fervour Mark Bhai Dooj 

Indore: Gaiety, Fervour Mark Bhai Dooj 