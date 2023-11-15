Madhya Pradesh: Rangoli Made For Voter Awareness

Kukshi (Madhya Pradesh): To motivate the voters during the ensuing assembly elections, teachers of Government Girls Higher Secondary School prepared Rangoli for the polling station with slogans like ‘This Diwali Vote Wali’.

They also wrote ‘Vote’ with Diya and distributed them among the voters. As assembly elections are scheduled to take place on November 17, awareness campaigns are also being conducted in full swing.

Voters are not only being motivated through banners and posters but also by Mehndi and Rangoli as the festival of Diwali and elections come around the same time.

The voting process would be held at 273 polling stations in the Kukshi assembly constituency.

