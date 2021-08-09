Madhya Pradesh: Rally taken out for tribal interests

Sardarpur (Madhya Pradesh): International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples was celebrated with pomp in the town on Monday. Under the leadership of MLA Pratap Grewal, thousands of tribals gathered in Sardarpur.

The Jai Adivasi Sangathan also took out a rally for tribal interests. Under the leadership of Jai Adivasi Sangathan block president Rajendra Singh Gamad, a grand rally in Sardarpur-Rajgarh district was also taken out. Sangathan members garlanded the statue of Baba Saheb located at Ambedkar Square and the statue of Tantya Bhil on the occasion. Thousands of tribals, including former state-in-charge of Bhim Army Sunil Astey and district Bhim Army president Vinod Yadav participated in the programme organised in Sardarpur.