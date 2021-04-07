Madhya Pradesh: Rajpur missing in Barwani district’s list of corona cases

Rajpur (Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh): Covid-19 cases are increasing in the district every day and Rajpur is no exception. At present, it has 20 corona patients receiving treatment in Rajpur, Barwani and Indore.
However, Rajpur has not been mentioned in district’s list of areas having Covid cases. As per government’s directive, notice is put outside corona patient’s house but no such notice is found anywhere in the area. As a result, local residents do not know which locality or ward has Covid patients.
When contacted, block medical officer Dr Sisodia said Rajpur has no containment zones. When a Covid positive patient is found, a health department team is sent to patient’s house and containment zone is marked.
Corona patients have been found in Sarafa Bazaar in last 15 days. Covid cases have also been found in revenue and police departments at local level.
Barwani collector Shivraj Singh Verma had released orders of sealing the border of Maharashtra 15 days ago. Inter-state buses that carry passengers from Maharashtra to Uttar Pradesh and other places pass through Niwali, Palsud and Rajpur without restrictions as they avoid Mumbai-Agra Road and transport barriers.
Along with this, the banned heavy vehicles are also moving freely. In this regard, when the police station incharge Ajay Rajoria was contacted, he said they can’t stop trucks and containers as Superintendent of Police will take action against them.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)