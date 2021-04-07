Madhya Pradesh: Rajpur missing in Barwani district’s list of corona cases

Rajpur (Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh): Covid-19 cases are increasing in the district every day and Rajpur is no exception. At present, it has 20 corona patients receiving treatment in Rajpur, Barwani and Indore.

However, Rajpur has not been mentioned in district’s list of areas having Covid cases. As per government’s directive, notice is put outside corona patient’s house but no such notice is found anywhere in the area. As a result, local residents do not know which locality or ward has Covid patients.

When contacted, block medical officer Dr Sisodia said Rajpur has no containment zones. When a Covid positive patient is found, a health department team is sent to patient’s house and containment zone is marked.