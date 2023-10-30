Madhya Pradesh: Rajiv Yadav Takes Out Rally, Likely To Contest As BJP Rebel

Representational Picture

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): District Cooperative Bank former chairman and president of BJP state working committee, Rajiv Yadav on Sunday held a rally of his supporters in the town.

Many believed that Yadav who is challenging Neena Verma’s candidature showcased his strength before the party’s top brass convincing them either to change party ticket or he will contest as an independent candidate.

Notably, BJP pitted three-time MLA Neena Verma against Congress candidate Prabha Gautam from Dhar constituency. Many party leaders are upset with Verma’s candidature as they are claiming that Verma has already been elected thrice (in 2008, 2013 and 2018) from Dhar, while her husband and former Union minister Vikram Verma is also a four-time MLA from Dhar.

BJP leaders, questioning top leadership, asked how long they have to accept the Verma family as their leader here. In the rally, many of his supporters along with many of the corporators from Dhar and Pithampur were present.

Later, addressing the media persons, Yadav announced that either party changed the ticket or he would contest as an independent candidate. Yadav said that in 2008, he joined Vikram Verma since Balmukund Singh Gautam, who was involved in liquor business, contested on Congress ticket.