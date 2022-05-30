e-Paper Get App

Madhya Pradesh: Rajhani villagers demand water crisis solution

The memorandum contained demands to solve drinking water crisis in the village. Earlier, 150 households were provided water through taps connected with a private tube well.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 10:11 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | ANI

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): The villagers of Rojhani reached the collector's office on Monday regarding water problems. There they submitted a memorandum to Naib Tehsildar Kapil Sharma addressing the Collector and demanded a solution.

The memorandum contained demands to solve drinking water crisis in the village. Earlier, 150 households were provided water through taps connected with a private tube well. Due to scorching heat, water dried up. Village head Rama has water in his tube well and he is ready to supply it. But the equipment which was earlier fitted in the tube well, is not returned by him.

Read Also
Bhopal: Bihar man arrested for running fake appointment racket in city
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Rajhani villagers demand water crisis solution

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai at DG Taxpayer Service...

Mumbai: Former NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai at DG Taxpayer Service...

Bollywood film-makers under scanner of Mumbai Customs for gun blazing and exploding car scenes...

Bollywood film-makers under scanner of Mumbai Customs for gun blazing and exploding car scenes...

Mumbai: Cops lodge complaint against loan sharks for harassing victims

Mumbai: Cops lodge complaint against loan sharks for harassing victims

Nitish Kumar drops RCP Singh, names Khiru Mahto as its nominee for Rajya Sabha election from Bihar

Nitish Kumar drops RCP Singh, names Khiru Mahto as its nominee for Rajya Sabha election from Bihar

Mumbai: Western Railway successfully completed the work of re-girdering

Mumbai: Western Railway successfully completed the work of re-girdering