Madhya Pradesh: Rajhani villagers demand water crisis solution

Representative Photo | ANI

Agar (Madhya Pradesh): The villagers of Rojhani reached the collector's office on Monday regarding water problems. There they submitted a memorandum to Naib Tehsildar Kapil Sharma addressing the Collector and demanded a solution.

The memorandum contained demands to solve drinking water crisis in the village. Earlier, 150 households were provided water through taps connected with a private tube well. Due to scorching heat, water dried up. Village head Rama has water in his tube well and he is ready to supply it. But the equipment which was earlier fitted in the tube well, is not returned by him.

Read Also Bhopal: Bihar man arrested for running fake appointment racket in city