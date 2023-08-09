Madhya Pradesh: Raj Kids Found At Traffic Signals In Ujjain | Representative pic

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Various places of the city were visited by a joint team of child protection, women and child development department, special juvenile police unit, City Child Line and Railway Child Line to prevent child beggary.

During the visit, it was found that along with begging, the work of cleaning car glasses was done by children of families who came from Jhalawar, Rajasthan, at various traffic intersections.

The team explained to the families not to make their children beggars and said that even after persuasion by relatives, if the children are made to beg, then 10 years of imprisonment or fine of Rs 5 lakh under Juvenile Justice Act will be taken against the relatives of the children.

Under Juvenile Justice Act, a campaign has begun from August 1. It will be continue till August 31 in the areas of Mahakal Temple, Ramghat, Chamunda Mata Mandir, Teen Batti Chouraha as well as other places to prevent child begging and child labour,

