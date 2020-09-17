Madhya Pradesh: Raj Bhawan appoints nominees in EC, VC interviews soon

Indore: Raj Bhawan has appointed six of its nominees to the executive council of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) sending a signal that appointment of new vice-chancellor would follow soon.

The newly appointed EC members Omprakash Verma, Sunita Joshi, Vishwas Vyas, Jagdish Chouhan, Monica Gaud, and Anant Pawar.

Chouhan has been appointed under SC category whereas Gaud and Pawar have been nominated under ST and OBC categories respectively.

Barring Verma, all others are from Indore. Earlier, Chancellor Anandiben Patel had nominated four principals, two professors and four deans into the EC.

Now the total number of members in EC has reached to 19 including the vice-chancellor, and one representative each of principal secretary (higher education) and principal secretary (finance).

Citing irregularities and mismanagement, the State government on June 24 last year had clamped Section 52 which led to the ouster of the then vice-chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad and disbanding of EC comprising 16 members.

In place of Dhakad, Prof Renu Jain was appointed as VC whose tenure got exhausted with expire of Section 52 notification. The notification expired on June 23 even as Jain was given extension following a delay in appointment of new VC.

VC interview in a fortnight

While the EC appointments have been made, the process for appointment of new VC is also underway. According to sources, scrutiny of resumes of VC aspirants has been completed and interviews will be held in the last week of September. As per Raj Bhawan sources, the DAVV may get new VC within a month. Among those in race for the VC post include former VC Ashutosh Mishra, Prof Suresh Silawat, Prof Ashok Sharma, retired principal SL Garg, Prof Mangal Mishra, retired professor Ganesh Kawadia, Gwalior University VC Sangeeta Shukla, etc.