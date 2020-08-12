Madhya Pradesh: Raj Bhavan scrutinizing resumes of DAVV VC aspirants

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya may get a new vice chancellor within a month or so as process for appointment has been expedited.

According to information, Raj Bhavan is currently scrutinizing resumes received from candidates vying for the VC post.

After scrutiny, Raj Bhavan will bind the resumes and forward it to VC search panel comprising one representative each from government, chancellor and University Grants Commission (UGC).

The VC search panel would first short-list 10 to 15 candidates from the applicants. The panel would then call short-listed candidates for interviews. After interviews, the panel will submit a final short-list containing names of three and in special case of four candidates.