Madhya Pradesh: Raj Bhavan scrutinizing resumes of DAVV VC aspirants

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya may get a new vice chancellor within a month or so as process for appointment has been expedited.
According to information, Raj Bhavan is currently scrutinizing resumes received from candidates vying for the VC post.
After scrutiny, Raj Bhavan will bind the resumes and forward it to VC search panel comprising one representative each from government, chancellor and University Grants Commission (UGC).
The VC search panel would first short-list 10 to 15 candidates from the applicants. The panel would then call short-listed candidates for interviews. After interviews, the panel will submit a final short-list containing names of three and in special case of four candidates.
The Chancellor will appoint one of the candidates from the final list as VC.
The appointment at DAVV is necessitated as one year tenure of Prof Renu Jain as VC ended. She was appointed for minimum one year period as Section 52 of Madhya Pradesh University Act was invoked that the DAVV on June 23 last year citing irregularities.
The Section 52 had led to ouster of the then vice chancellor Prof Narendra Dhakad and disbanding of executive council comprising 16 members.
It is to be note that the DAVV had recently recommended 10 names of academics for formation of new executive council.
The Raj Bhavan is likely to constitute new executive council shortly.
Many in race
Many candidates are in the race for the VC post. According to information, people from MP and other states have also applied for the coveted post.
The locals who are be in the race for VC post include former vice-chancellor Prof Ashutosh Mishra, former DAVV executive council member Dr Sunanda Jain, Holkar College principal Suresh Silawat, School of Chemical Sciences head Prof Ashok Sharma, retired principal SL Garg, private college principal Mangal Mishra, retired DAVV professor Ganesh Kawadia among others.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)