Madhya Pradesh: Raisen cop held for abetting nursing student's suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police on Sunday arrested a police constable from Raisen district for abetting the suicide of a woman nursing student in Chhatripura area.

According to the police, a 21-year-old nursing student was found charred to death at her rented accommodation in Samajwadi Indira Nagar area on November 12. The police who investigated the case found that the girl had immolated herself. During investigations, police came to know that she was in contact with a policeman named Jai Prakash Baghel posted in Raisen.

The police recovered the mobile chat of the girl and the policeman. The girl hailed from Dhar district and was living in a rented house in the city for the past few years. She met the policeman three years ago. It is said that the policeman came to the city to meet the girl three days ago when they had an argument over some issue. The girl was stressed after their argument. The police checked the CCTV and found that the girl was carrying a bottle. Police believed that the bottle was filled with some flammable liquid.

Investigating officer SI Narayan Damor from Chhatripura police station said that the policeman was arrested and he was booked under section 306 of the IPC. Further investigation is underway into the case.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 10:40 AM IST