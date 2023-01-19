Madhya Pradesh: Raise awareness of sickle cell disease among tribals, says Governor Mangubhai Patel

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop on the prevention of sickle cell disease (SCD) and thalassemia among tribals was organised here in Mandsaur on Wednesday as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Children with SCD were provided with smart cards and medical kits by the Health Department.

State Governor Mangubhai Patel while addressing the event, said that it is high time to take action on the prevention and elimination of sickle cell disease in mission mode. He said the Modi-led central government is working on a road map for management, control and eradication of the sickle cell disease among tribal people but still there is no database for sickle cell carriers and those affected by the disease.

He stressed on the need of creating infrastructure for early detection of the sickle cell gene among tribal people through mandatory screening. Since awareness and counselling are considered to be one of the hallmarks for preventing and managing sickle cell conditions, these workshops will help in making people aware of the causes of sickle cell disease, the manner in which it can be prevented, diagnosis and early treatment.

He added that the government has launched a series of workshops on sickle cell disease across 14 Scheduled Tribe dominated districts of the state. Rs 2.5 lakh has been given to the Red Cross societies of the districts for SCD treatment.

MP Sudhir Gupta, Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya, municipality president Ramadevi Banshilal Gurjar, collector Gautam Singh, SP Anurag Sujania, district panchayat CEO Kumar Satyam and additional collector RP Verma besides concerned officials of Health Department were also present in the programme.

The workshop was conducted by JK Jain while CMHO Nukum proposed a vote of thanks.