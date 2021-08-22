Madhya Pradesh: Rain & Raksha Bandhan prove dampeners to vaccination drive

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Continuous rainfall for the last two days and the festivities due to Raksha Bandhan pulled down the vaccination rate in the city on Saturday as only one fourth target of the vaccination could be achieved on Saturday.

District administration and health department had targeted vaccinating over 32,000 people but only over 8,000 people could be vaccinated as most of the people whose second dose is due were waiting for Raksha Bandhan to get over before getting vaccinated, fearing that they might fall ill after taking the shot and thus ruin the Rakhi celebrations.

“We could not achieve more than one fourth of the target even when doses of Covishield were provided at most of the centres. We believe that the number of vaccinations would increase post Raksha Bandhan,” Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta said.

On Saturday, as many as 8496 people could be vaccinated with which the total number of vaccine doses used in the city reached 34, 22, 659 while in which 26, 61, 630 were for the first dose while 7, 61, 029 were for administering second dose to the people.

As many as 28, 29, 699 doses of Covishield were administered in the city while 5, 83, 907 were of Covaxin.

Administration to conduct vaccine audit

Aiming to complete vaccination of the targeted population, district administration has decided to conduct a vaccine audit especially in Nagar and Gram Panchayat areas to find out people who are left with the first and second dose of vaccine.

Collector Manish Singh directed the officials on Saturday to conduct the audit through block level officers, anganwadi workers, and Nagar Nigam employees and to organise priority camps in the areas where a large number of people are yet to take vaccine doses. Government will also run a mega vaccination drive on August 25 and 26 to vaccinate maximum people.

He also directed health department officials to focus on vaccinating pregnant women in the district.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Saitya informed the officials that they could vaccinate as many as 3,041 pregnant women in the city and 1,769 expecting mothers in rural areas with the first dose, so far.

CM praised officials of being top in first mega vaccination drive

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appreciated the efforts of city officials for vaccinating the highest number of people in the first mega vaccination drive from June 21 to June 28. City officials could vaccinate over 6 lakh people in seven days which was about 21 per cent of the targeted population.

QUOTE

"We contacted many people (for vaccination) who informed that they will take the vaccine in the next drive as they fear having fever post vaccination, i.e. on Sunday, the day of Raksha Bandhan."

Immunization Officer Dr Tarun Gupta

Published on: Sunday,August 22, 2021, 01:08 AM IST