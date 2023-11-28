Madhya Pradesh: Railways Pull Out Speed Limit Of Mumbai-Delhi Main Line Route | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): One more bottleneck in running the trains at the speed of 160 KM PH on the Ratlam-Godhra section of Ratlam rail division which is part of Mumbai-Delhi main line route has been successfully removed at the Bhairongarh Yard of the Bhairongarh railway station by realigning the 4.2 degree curve No 97 UP which was restricting the running of the trains not beyond 60 KM per hour.

This is to mention that the Railway Board has set the target of running the trains on the 1386 KM-long Mumbai-Delhi main line at the speed of 160 KM per hour without any speed restriction.

According to railway information, due to 4.2 degree curved on the up line of the Bhairongarh yard about 35 KM from Ratlam railway station between Ratlam-Godhra section, not only the trains speed was being restricted but speed restriction also caused congestion of the trains on the Ratlam –Godhra railway section.

Since Bhairongarh yard is located at the Delhi-Mumbai main line route hence removal of 4.2degree curve and completing the remodelling, electronic interlocking work was a challenging task in view of movement of hundreds of passengers and goods trains every day.

As per railway information, the work for the realignment of the 4.2 degree curve No. 97 up commenced on November 21 which was completed on November 26.

Realignment has now resulted in the removal of the speed restriction and at the same time electrification work has been completed as per requirement of the new aligned track at the Bhairongarh yard. A new station building has also been constructed at the Bhairongarh railway station.