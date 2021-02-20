Madhya Pradesh: Railway UM Piyush Goyal to inaugurate electrified section of the Ratlam-Chittorgarh in Ratlam rail division

Ratlam: Newly electrified section of the Ratlam-Chittorgarh in Ratlam rail division will be inaugurated on Sunday virtually (through video conferencing) by Union Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal at Ratlam Railway station.

According to information, with the inauguration of the electrified railway section trains will start running on this section by electric locos which will result in an increase in the speed of the running of the trains.

Inauguration programme will be held at the platform No 2 of Ratlam railway station at 4.30 pm in presence of MP Sudhir Gupta, MP CP Joshi, MP Guman Singh Damor and Ratlam city MLA Chetanya Kashyap.