Madhya Pradesh: Railway protocol breached during unfurling of 100 feet flag

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A 100 feet high National Flag was unfurled at Mhow railway station on Friday. Dhar Member of Parliament Chatar Singh Darbar along with Tourism Minister and Mhow MLA Usha Thakur dedicated the tricolour to the public in the presence of Ratlam Divisional Rail Manager Vinit Gupta and a large number of Mhow residents and railway employees.

Mhow has become 11th railway station of Ratlam division where such a flag has been installed. They said that the decision for installing these flags at railway stations was taken to instil a sense of patriotism in the people and to pay respect to the National Flag.

During the inaugural ceremony of the flag, there was a breach of railway protocol at Mhow railway station today as a large number of BJP leaders were there on the stage and there was chaos at the stage during the whole programme.

This issue was the topic of discussion amongst the eminent people of Mhow in the evening. People said that political persons should not try to encroach the arena which is meant for MP, MLA and senior officers of the railway.

It was also seen in the function that Member of Parliament Chatar Singh Darbar and Minister MLA Usha Thakur kept praising each other during their whole speech as if it was their personal or party’s function.

Along with the inaugural function of the national flag, DMU train from Mhow to Omkareshwar was also started today in a ceremony.

Published on: Saturday, September 04, 2021, 01:58 AM IST