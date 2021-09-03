Madhya Pradesh: Railway over-bridge gets administrative approval

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Public works department has received administrative approval- for construction of over bridge worth Rs 14.46 crore on railway cross No 20 located on Alot – Taal road- from finance department.

Congress MLA Manoj Chawla said that the railway was not getting administrative approval of the over bridge for a long time due to the political situation in the state and the financial constraint due to the pandemic.

Chawla had raised issue before the chief minister several times. He had written and raised the issue the state Assembly too to draw government’s attention on the issue.

The bridge will provide relief to locals from long traffic jams in Alot.

The tenders for the work will be floated soon.

Published on: Friday, September 03, 2021, 02:54 AM IST