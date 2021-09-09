Madhya Pradesh: Railway employees protest against monetisation

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): On the call of AIRF, under the leadership of West Center Railway Employees Union Branch Secretary Ramesh Nayak at Vikramgarh Alot station, railway employees protested against the central government's policy of monetization of railway stations.

Ramesh Nayak, while addressing the demonstration, said that due to the monetization policy of the central government, a large part of the railways is being handed over to private sector due to which railway land lying vacant near railway lines, 400 railway stations, 90 passenger trains, 1400 km of railway track, 265 goods shed, 741 km of Konkan Railway, 673 km of dedicated freight corridor railway track, 15 railway stadiums and large railway colonies have been cleared.

The draft to be handed over to private hands in the name of monetization has almost been prepared by the government. That's why the All India Railway Men's Federation has strongly opposed this policy of the government. As a result of this, observing the day as Chetawani Diwas, railway employees held demonstrations on a large scale all over India.

Branch officers Jitendra Joshi, Ranjit Rao, Mangtu Khan, Shivraj Meena and many other railway employees were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:09 AM IST