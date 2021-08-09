Madhya Pradesh: Raichoudhary assumes charge of Central Goods and Service Tax Commissioner

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Senior officer of 1993 batch of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) Parth Raichoudhary assumed charge of commissioner Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) commissionerate, Indore on Monday.

Outgoing CGST commissioner Neerv Kumar Mallick handed over the charge. Mallick has been transferred as commissioner audit, and would be posted in the city.

Earlier, Raichoudhary was posted in Customs Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT), New Delhi. For most of his tenure he has been posted in New Delhi and West Bengal. Now he would serve in Indore.