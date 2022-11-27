Madhya Pradesh: Rahul visits Ambedkar memorial, pays homage

e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Rahul visits Ambedkar memorial, pays homage

He worshipped the urn with the Panchsheel prayer.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 12:50 AM IST
FP Photo
Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): Rahul Gandhi reached the BR Ambedkar memorial on Saturday evening where he along with national president Mallikarjun Kharge and state Congress president Kamal Nath garlanded the statue of Babasaheb and paid homage to the Father of Indian Constitution and offered flowers at Dr Ambedkar’s statue. He worshipped the urn with the Panchsheel prayer.

Thereafter, lawyers from Indore, Gwalior and Mhow under the leadership of Rajya Sabha member and senior advocate Vivek Tankha, handed over a copy of the Constitution on the occasion of Constitution Day to Rahul Gandhi.

Earlier, Rahul boarded a car from Balwada and reached the private residence at Kishanganj where he had food. Congress workers had gathered in large numbers outside the memorial since 5 pm to have a glimpse of Rahul Gandhi.

For the last 10 days, preparations were going on for the arrival of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Mhow. In the afternoon, more than 70 containers accompanying the Yatra had also reached the Yatra halting place.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

