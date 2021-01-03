Madhya Pradesh: Quarter Life Crisis on rise, more youths fall prey: Expert in Indore

Indore: High stress in people between 25 to 35 years of age, which was earlier 20 to 30 years, has seen a steep rise and has caused several health problems. “This is known as Quarter Life Crisis,” said neuro psychiatrist Dr Pawan Rathi at a webinar organised by Create Stories Social Welfare Society on Sunday. "We are coming across this issue more frequently than ever as more and more youngsters come to us with such issues," Rathi said.

He said 35 to 50 per cent of youngsters suffer from this problem. Problems of settling down, getting a job, finding a life partner, building a house and other issues become more prominent at this stage, explained Rathi. "Feeling lonely, depressed, irritable and anxious are some common symptoms of Quarter Life Crisis," he said.