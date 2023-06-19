Madhya Pradesh: PWD In-Charge Reaches Road Widening Site To Pacify Residents

People experience inconvenience owing to snail’s pace of removing debris from KD Gate-Imli Tiraha road widening work | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst protest staged by affected residents and Congress party workers, the public works department (PWD) in-charge Shivendra Tiwari along with BJP corporators and Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) officials reached KD Gate area on Sunday to pacify agitators.

Tiwari along with MiC member Rajat Mehta, corporator Gabbar Bhati, Gajendra Hirve, Hemat Gehlot and UMC officials inspected the site during the widening work being done by the UMC from KD Gate to Imli Tiraha.

After inspecting the widening work, he gave instructions to the officers present there, that speed should be brought in the work of lifting the debris and wherever the drains are made, have to be cleaned.

Arrangements should be made to drain out the dirty water there. During inspection, Tiwari and other public representatives also discussed with the people in regards to the dispute during the demolition of houses in Lalbai Phulbai area on Saturday.

Many types of allegations were also levelled by local residents, on which Tiwari assured that Mayor Mukesh Tatwal and commissioner Raushan Kumar Singh are monitoring the entire matter and action will be taken against whoever is guilty.

Tiwari told the officials that the affected people themselves are co-operating in the widening work, so special care should be taken to ensure no untoward situation arises. The invaluable contribution rendered by the affected residents in the development of the city is commendable, he said.