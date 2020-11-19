Madhya Pradesh: Purvottar Sanskritik Sansthan demands holiday for Chhath puja

Indore: Purvottar Sanskritik Sansthan has demanded the Madhya Pradesh government to declare a public holiday on the occasion of Chhath festival.

State President of the community Thakur Jagdish Singh, General Secretary KK Jha, Secretary Ajay Kumar Jha, while demanding public holiday on Chhath said, “Chhath Mahaparva is now not just a festival of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. This festival has taken a national form and even now the popularity of Chhath festival has spread throughout the world.”

They added that not only in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh but also throughout Madhya Pradesh, people of India have great reverence for Chhath festival and they worship lord Sun by participating in this Mahaparva.

“Like many states of the country, Madhya Pradesh government should also declare public holiday on Chhath keeping in view the religious sentiment and faith of the people of the region who live in large numbers in the state,” Singh said.

The appeal was set forward on the second day of Chhath Mahaparv on Thursday. Thousands of devotees of Purvanchal settled in the city and its surrounding areas - Mhow, Rau, Pithampur, Dewas, Ujjain, worshipped lord Sun.

The four-day Chhath Mahaparva began from Wednesday. Unlike every year, the grand worship and celebrations were cancelled due to the corona epidemic.

Members of Sansthan worshipped Sun lord in their homes this year. This four-day fest is one of the biggest fest of sun worship in the country.

The fest will conclude on November 21 after the devotees offer ‘Arghya’ to the rising sun. Due to corona pandemic this year, the community living in the city will offer ‘Arghya’ by constructing artificial water reservoir in the premises of their houses.