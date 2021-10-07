e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 02:25 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Pune flight will be suspended from October 16 to 29

Pune airport will remain closed during this time due to repairs.
Staff Reporter
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Passengers travelling from the city to Pune may face problems in the coming days. All flight operations at Pune airport will remain closed from October 16 to 29.

Due to this, the incoming and outgoing flights between the city and Pune will also not be able to operate. The Pune airport management has issued this information for passengers and airlines.

IndiGo airline operates daily flights to and from Pune to the city. The flight 6E-721/719 reaches the city from Pune at 11.55 am and goes back to Pune at 12.25 pm. After the announcement of closure of flights at Pune airport from October 16 to 29, this flight will also be not operated.

Although the airline did not stop booking this flight on the system due to the recent announcement, according to the information received, Pune airport is under the possession of the Indian Air Force. The runway of the airport has to be repaired, which will be done during this time.

Those passengers who have booked tickets for these days will be given refunds or the option to reset the visit after October 29.

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 02:25 AM IST
