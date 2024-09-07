Madhya Pradesh: Public Representatives And Officials Discuss Khargone's Development | FP Photo

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting was held on Saturday with public representatives and officials to discuss the problems and development of Khargone city. The meeting, chaired by MP Gajendra Singh Patel, aimed to resolve issues related to traffic, cleanliness, health and drinking water in the district headquarters and urban area. The MP emphasised the need to legalise illegal colonies, organise the bus stand and ensure parking facilities for four-wheelers.

He also stressed the importance of implementing the Jalvardhan Yojana and providing pure water to all households through tap connections. Additionally, he suggested preparing a proposal to increase dialysis facilities in the district hospital and ensure a smooth sonography system. MLA Balkrishna Patidar highlighted the need for a doctor at the primary health centre, Gheghan and trained staff at delivery centres.

Collector Karmveer Sharma assured that the district administration would complete all projects within the time limit, accelerating Khargone city's development. The meeting also discussed the traffic problem, with SP Dharmaraj Meena presenting a report. It was decided that encroachments on roads would be strictly removed and a vegetable market would be set up in the garden area.

A Transport Nagar will be built on Dabriya Road for Rs 19 crore and a ring road project has been proposed. The sewerage system under the Amrut-2.0 project was discussed, with a plan prepared for the estimated population of 3.07 lakh in 2055. The re-densification scheme of Khargone was also discussed, with plans for a new circuit house, government houses and an auditorium hall. A booklet on the programmes organised by the council on Janmashtami was released during the meeting.