Madhya Pradesh: Provide crop compensation, waive power bills, loans, farmers to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Rajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Indian Farmers Society handed over a memorandum to the SDM Vir Singh Chauhan which was addressed to the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, here in Rajpur town in Barwani District on Thursday.

Farmers under the aegis of the Indian Farmers Society reached the SDM office on Thursday to press for their demands and share their problems. They demanded: compensation for damaged crops, waiver of pending power bills, change in schedule of power supply for irrigation, reduction in the prices of diesel and petrol, supply of fertilisers through governmental committees, repeal of new farms laws, filling dried ponds under Indira Sagar Project, waiver of farmersí loans up to Rs 200,000, declare Barwani district as drought hit, resolution of issues related to drinking water in the area, among others.

The memorandum warned that if their demands are not fulfilled at the block level then district level demonstrations will be held. Indian Farmers Society District president Ajay Kumar Thakkar informed that a memorandum enlisting major demands addressed to the CM has been shot off on the instructions of Indian Farmers Society state president Arun Yadav.†District Cooperative Cell district president Mukesh Goyal, Kamal Gupta, Bhagirath Yadav, Dheeraj Chauhan, Mangilal Chauhan, Raja Panwar, and all the other farmers were present.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 10:25 PM IST