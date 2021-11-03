e-Paper Get App

Indore

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 10:25 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Provide benefits of Covid Scheme to single parent child, demands MLA

FP News Service
MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar |

Nagda (Madhya Pradesh): MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar has written to the Chief Minister on Tuesday requesting him to give the benefit of Mukhya Mantri Covid Jan Kalyan Yojana to single parents children before Diwali.

He stated that during the corona outbreak, about ten thousand children of Madhya Pradesh have lost either of their parents. These children are facing serious consequences in terms of their education, upbringing and maintenance.

It was announced on May 13 2021 that such children will get Rs 5,000 as pension every month and compensation of Rs 400,000.

Aggrieved children are awaiting the implementation of the Chief Minister's announcement, he added.

Gurjar said that the Supreme Court has also directed the state government to help the children who have lost their parents but till date the announcement of releasing Rs 50,000 by the state government has not been implemented.

Gurjar said, “If the announcement of the government is implemented immediately and benefits are given before Deepawali to these children, then the festival of lightswill truly brighten their lives.”

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 10:25 PM IST
