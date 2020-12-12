Madhya Pradesh: Protests against Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government intensify in Malwa-Nimar region

Malwa-Nimar: Widespread protests were reported against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the region on Friday and Saturday. The members of BJP and BJYM staged protest at different places and burnt Banerjee’s effigy. They blamed her for stone pelting on their president JP Nadda in West Bengal.
Mamata government is anti-democratic: BJP MLA
Khandwa: BJP MLA Devendra Verma has condemned the attack on national BJP president JP Nadda and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in West Bengal by All India Trinamool Congress party workers and called the incident unfortunate. Enraged BJP activists raised slogans against Mamata Banerjee at Kewalram Square and burnt her effigy.
Talking to media, Verma alleged that stones were pelted on the orders of West Bengal government as Mamata Banerjee feels insecured due to increasing influence of BJP in the eastern state. He said BJP along with people of West Bengal will make her realise the futility of this undemocratic act.
Protest in Mundi: The BJP workers led by Khandwa district BJP president Sewadas Patel burned effigy of Mamata Banerjee at Mata Chowk. The BJP activists condemned lawlessness in West Bengal. Former BJP mandal president Chandramohan Rathod, ex-municipal council chairman Santosh Rathod, BJP leader Chhaganlal Jain among others were present during protest.
Effigy burnt in Nagda: Mamata Banerjee’s effigy was burnt in Bikampur and Piplodapanth villages by BJP Nagda Gramin Mandal. Mandal president Dinesh Jat led the protest on the directions of state BJP president BD Sharma, district president of Bor Mundla Bahadur Singh and ex-MLA Dilip Singh Shekhawat.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)