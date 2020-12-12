Madhya Pradesh: Protests against Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government intensify in Malwa-Nimar region

Malwa-Nimar: Widespread protests were reported against West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in the region on Friday and Saturday. The members of BJP and BJYM staged protest at different places and burnt Banerjee’s effigy. They blamed her for stone pelting on their president JP Nadda in West Bengal.

Mamata government is anti-democratic: BJP MLA

Khandwa: BJP MLA Devendra Verma has condemned the attack on national BJP president JP Nadda and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya in West Bengal by All India Trinamool Congress party workers and called the incident unfortunate. Enraged BJP activists raised slogans against Mamata Banerjee at Kewalram Square and burnt her effigy.

Talking to media, Verma alleged that stones were pelted on the orders of West Bengal government as Mamata Banerjee feels insecured due to increasing influence of BJP in the eastern state. He said BJP along with people of West Bengal will make her realise the futility of this undemocratic act.