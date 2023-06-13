Madhya Pradesh: Protestor’s Demand Death For Man Accused Of Raping Minor In Ratlam

Representative Image | FPJ

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): A large number of people gheraoed the collectorate, demanding capital punishment for the guilty in the rape of a nine-year-old Scheduled Caste (SC) girl reported from Namli area under Ratlam district.

As per the details, the victim was sleeping with her grandmother outside their house. Accused Rajendra Singh (28) took her to a nearby farm and raped her on June 10. The girl’s grandmother after waking up didn’t find the child and started searching for her. The family later heard her cries and found her in a nearby farm and rushed her to the hospital. After the medical test, doctors confirmed rape and informed the police about the incident. On the basis of the victim’s relatives’ statements, the accused was arrested and booked under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act. He was sent behind bars for the heinous crime.

A large number of villagers including family members carried out a silent march to the collectorate and raised slogans against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan while demanding justice for the girl. The protest was supported by Ratlam district panchayat president representative (BJP). They also demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family of the girl, demolition of the accused’s house and capital punishment for him.

