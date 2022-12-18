Madhya Pradesh: Protesting staffers write letter in blood to CM

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Contractual health workers, who are on an indefinite strike, have written letters to the chief minister in blood on Sunday. The striking staffers are protesting outsourcing of work and demanding regularization of contractual workers. The contractual staffers are holding protests under the banner of Madhya Pradesh Samvida Swasthya Karmchari Sangh at all the district headquarters.

On Sunday, the striking contractual health workers protesting on JP hospital premises drew their blood using syringes to write a letter to the chief minister mentioning their demands. Similar letters written in blood were received from different districts and now will be sent to the chief minister, said the striking workers. The sangh, state treasurer, said, “Striking contractual health workers in Bhopal, Ratlam and Damoh have written letters in blood addressed to CM for regularization and scrapping the outsourcing system.”

Contractual health workers say that they have been rendering their services in the health department for many years with full devotion and honesty even in pandemic time, yet they are being paid very low salaries. We have been for a long demanding the government to look into our issues, however, we have only received assurance, they added. The contractual employees’ demands include regularization of their services, equal pay for equal work and others. They have assured to return to duty as soon as their demands are met but till then they will continue their indefinite strike.