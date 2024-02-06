Madhya Pradesh: Protest Erupts As Youth Commits Suicide After Narcotics Officials' Harassment | FP Photo

Pipliya Mandi (Madhya Pradesh): Protest erupted after a youth committed suicide after alleged harassment and extortion threats by Central Narcotics Department officials. Karni Sena Sherpur president Jeewan Singh and farmer leader Shyamlal Jokchand joined family members in protest.

The deceased, identified as Krishnapal Singh Rathore of Bajkhedi village found hanging from a tree on Monday morning. The family accused Central Narcotics Bureau officials of relentless harassment even after Rs 33 lakh extortion, which led to the tragic suicide.

Karni Sena Sherpur president along with family members protested by keeping the body in front of the Nahargarh police station, refusing to conduct a post-mortem. They demanded action against erring officials.

Disturbing audio and video evidence corroborating the demands for bribes were presented to the authorities, intensifying calls for accountability.

Narcotics officials had raided their home months back, based on a tip-off regarding poppy husk and reportedly coerced the family into paying a hefty sum of Rs 50 lakh under threat of legal repercussions. Krishnapal Singh sold 3 bighas of land and paid Rs 23 lakh to officials.

Despite the substantial payment, the family contends that the harassment persisted.

After the protest that lasted for about four hours, ASP Gautam Solanki assured that the police had initiated an inquiry after registering a case. Appropriate action would be taken against erring officials in the case, he said.