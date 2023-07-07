 Madhya Pradesh: Protest Against UCC In Bagh Village
Madhya Pradesh: Protest Against UCC In Bagh Village

JAYS submits memorandum to station in-charge addressed to the President.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 07, 2023, 11:35 PM IST
Bagh (Madhya Pradesh): Jai Adivasi Yuva Shakti protested against Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Bagh village of Dhar district on Friday. JAYS members handed over a memorandum to the police station in-charge at janpad headquarters addressing the President.

In the memorandum, JAYS members objected to the implementation of UCC. In the memorandum, JAYS claimed that implementation of UCC would end the rights of tribals.

They claimed that the same citizenship law should not be implemented in the country and JAYS members would protest till the decision was revoked.

