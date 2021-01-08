Madhya Pradesh: Protectors of illegal colonisers through political pressure guilty too, says Abdul Hamid

After 30 June 1998, if any illegal colony is constructed, then action should be taken to remove it by the competent authority considering it is illegal construction.

But the responsible officials instead of acting against such illegal coloniers, they are protecting them.

He said that the administration should take action against the illegal colonisers in an impartial manner and action should be taken against their protectors too.

This is not the first time when issue of illegal coloniers hog limelight in the town.

Before this, Congress leader Subodh Swami had alleged that all the action taken against colonisers in Nagda is being done at the behest of BJP and had made other serious baseless allegations too.

BJP Mandal president CM Atul apprised that Congress is deliberately spoiling the environment by misleading the people as elections are nearby.

He said that no injustice will be administered to the colonisers and no arrests will happen without evidence. MP Anil Firozia and former MLA Dilip Singh Shekhawat have spoken to the district collector in this regard, Atul said.