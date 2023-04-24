 Madhya Pradesh: Proposal of underpass on Indore-Ichhapur NH accepted
Madhya Pradesh: Proposal of underpass on Indore-Ichhapur NH accepted

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 12:35 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): A proposal to construct an underpass on Indore-Ichhapur National Highway (in course of construction) was accepted by the government. The underpass would be completed by 2024, the highway construction agency said. It was proposed for smooth travel by commuters of Bhanbard, Bodhgaon and Indiranagar villages. The residents of mentioned villages have expressed gratitude towards the administration.

According to information, residents of all three villages were demanding the underpass for a very long time. They had also protested for it and sought help from MLA Sachin Birla. Birla said that due to the construction of Indore-Ichhapur National Highway, the route connecting Bhanbard, Bodhgaon and Indiranagar was completely off limits.

For a permanent solution to the problem, the MLA had written a letter to Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and senior officials of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). He mentioned the difficulties faced by commuters because of the closed route and demanded an underpass on the highway in the letter.

The MLA’s efforts ultimately bore fruit and the administration gave approval for construction of the underpass.

article-image

