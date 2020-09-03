Madhya Pradesh: Property dispute claims two lives in Hatpipliya

Hatpipliya: Property dispute between siblings turned into the blood bath at Dehriyasahu village near Hatpipliya in Dewas district. Deceased were identified Santosh, 45, Ambaram Patidar and Prabhulal, 42, Sukhram Patidar.

Villagers and family members informed that the land dispute between them was the reason behind the incident. The bodies have been handed over to the family members after postmortem.

According to information, both Prabhulal and Santosh attacked each other resulting gravely head injuries. Police also claimed that Prabhulal also consumed a poison and that could be the reason behind the death. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.