Madhya Pradesh: Property broker commits suicide

Indore: A property broker committed suicide by cutting the vein of his hand in Annapurna area on Saturday. A suicide note was also recovered in which he mentioned names of people to whom he had lent money.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Ramlal Yadav (52), a resident of Parshwanath Nagar area of the city. He was rushed to the hospital after the incident, but died during the treatment. The police have sent the body for autopsy.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Yadav was a property broker and he had to take money from some people. A five-page suicide note was recovered from him. He mentioned in the note about the people whom he had to give money. The police are taking the statements of his family members.