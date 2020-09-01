Madhya Pradesh: Properties of Pradeep Khanna, officer of Indore's Mineral Dept, raided

Indore: Officers of Lokayukta on Tuesday raided two properties of Pradeep Khanna, an officer of Indore's Mineral Department in Indore and Bhopal, following the allegations of disproportionate assets against him.

Among the two properties that were raided on Tuesday morning, a flat was located at Patel Nagar in Indore and a bungalow was at Gautam Nagar, Govindpura in Bhopal. Reportedly, the raid is touted to reveal black money worth crores in Khanna's possession. However, the Lokayukta officers haven't divulged any details yet.

According to the documents accessed by the Lokayukta so far, Pradeep Khanna has many vehicles, plots and houses in his name, reported News18 Hindi.