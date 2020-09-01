Madhya Pradesh: Properties of Pradeep Khanna, officer of Indore's Mineral Dept, raided

Indore: Officers of Lokayukta on Tuesday raided two properties of Pradeep Khanna, an officer of Indore's Mineral Department in Indore and Bhopal, following the allegations of disproportionate assets against him.
Among the two properties that were raided on Tuesday morning, a flat was located at Patel Nagar in Indore and a bungalow was at Gautam Nagar, Govindpura in Bhopal. Reportedly, the raid is touted to reveal black money worth crores in Khanna's possession. However, the Lokayukta officers haven't divulged any details yet.
According to the documents accessed by the Lokayukta so far, Pradeep Khanna has many vehicles, plots and houses in his name, reported News18 Hindi.
Earlier in June, Collector Manish Singh had ordered for scrutiny of all mining permissions given by Pradeep Khanna during his entire tenure, as there were several complaints of irregularities against him.
Singh had appointed SDM Sohan Kanash as OIC of the mining department to probe the previous permissions given by Khanna.
Talking to the media, Singh had said that Khanna’s working was not satisfactory and therefore he was transferred. Singh said that one of the complaints against him alleged that for a particular mine, there was permission to excavate only 50 truck-loads of minerals but over 10,000 to 20,000 truck-loads of minerals were excavated. Singh had said a charge-sheet would be filed and forwarded to the state government if charges are found to be true.
