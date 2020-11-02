Madhya Pradesh: Promotions to next classes begins, college results yet to be declared

BHOPAL: The department of higher education has issued schedule for promotion of students to next level despite the results being pending in universities.

The department has started promotion of students of second and third year of undergraduate classes to next level. Similar orders have been issued for the students of third semester of postgraduate classes.

Academicians have started raising questions over this step as results of most of the universities haven’t been declared yet. “This step by the higher education department has established our apprehensions that government was giving a general promotion to the students,” said educationist and whistleblower, Devendra Pratap Singh.

“We had demanded that general promotions should be given owing to extraordinary circumstances generated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, government decided to take examinations- open book examinations. Now they have started promotion process without results being declared,” added Singh.

Colleges have been asked to complete process of promotion of students to next class between November 3 and 10. Students have been asked to deposit first installment of fee by November 30.

Considering the fact the most of the answer copies were lying unchecked and unattended in most of the colleges and universities, it seems highly unlikely that the results could be declared in the month of November whereas the students will be promoted to next class by November 10, said a senior professor who is also in-charge principal.

It seems that results- whatever they would be- doesn’t matter much now. Most of the students will be promoted, said the principal.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic situation, whole academic system has gone haywire. Online classes have begun while admissions are still in process. What about the students who will join late? How their course will be completed, asked another professor.

A senior official of the department wishing anonymity said that extra classes will be organised for such students.