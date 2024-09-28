 Madhya Pradesh Progressive Pensioners Association Seeks MLA's Intervention In Ratlam
FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 28, 2024, 10:43 PM IST
FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): On the call of the Madhya Pradesh Progressive Pensioners Association, a memorandum, addressing the pending demands of 5 lakh state pensioners was submitted to Sailana MLA Kamleshwar Dodiyar at Gulab Udyan, old collectorate, during his visit.

The memorandum highlighted critical issues, including the urgent approval of a 50 per cent dearness allowance and the immediate abolition of Section 49 (6) of the MP-Chhattisgarh Reorganisation Act.

Additionally, it called for the inclusion of pensioners in the Ayushman Bharat Yojana and the provision of a 20 per cent additional pension for those aged 80 and above, as mandated by the Supreme Court.

The demands also included granting annual increments to retiring pensioners, regular pay scales for tribal affairs department teachers from their appointment date, leave encashment for all teachers and reinstating railway fare concessions for senior citizens.

Furthermore, pensioners requested the payment of arrears from the 6th and 7th pay scales. Reviewing the memorandum, MLA Dodiyar expressed his support, stating that the pensioners' demands are justified and should be addressed promptly.

He assured that he would raise these significant issues in the upcoming assembly session. A strong demonstration with slogans preceded the submission, attended by various association leaders.

