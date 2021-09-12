e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 03:01 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Progress of schemes reviewed

Pushp directed that village wise health camps for children, women and adolescent girls should be should be organised in September.
FP News Service
File Photo

File Photo

Advertisement

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): During a meeting collector Manoj Pushp reviewed the progress of various schemes on Friday.

He directed, officials of Women and Child Development officials that information of anganwadi and sector wise works, malnutrition, vaccination of children and pregnant mothers and other works should be analyzed and shared on time.

Pushp directed that village wise health camps for children, women and adolescent girls should be should be organised in September.

He reviewed the progress of institutional delivery and vaccination under NCD programme. He directed that special camps for male-female sterilisation programme be organised in the district.

He also gave necessary directions to Tribal Welfare Department, PWD, PHE, PMGSY, Water Resources, PIU, MPEB.

Pushp directed that a report on use of fertilisers and insecticides per acre during Kharif and Rabi seasons in the district be submitted.

Cistrict panchayat chief executive officer Sanskriti Jain, SDM Laxmi Gamad, deputy collector Rakesh Parmar among other officers were present.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Scam on the name of sterilization of dogs in Jabalpur

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 03:01 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal