Madhya Pradesh: Progress of schemes reviewed

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): During a meeting collector Manoj Pushp reviewed the progress of various schemes on Friday.

He directed, officials of Women and Child Development officials that information of anganwadi and sector wise works, malnutrition, vaccination of children and pregnant mothers and other works should be analyzed and shared on time.

Pushp directed that village wise health camps for children, women and adolescent girls should be should be organised in September.

He reviewed the progress of institutional delivery and vaccination under NCD programme. He directed that special camps for male-female sterilisation programme be organised in the district.

He also gave necessary directions to Tribal Welfare Department, PWD, PHE, PMGSY, Water Resources, PIU, MPEB.

Pushp directed that a report on use of fertilisers and insecticides per acre during Kharif and Rabi seasons in the district be submitted.

Cistrict panchayat chief executive officer Sanskriti Jain, SDM Laxmi Gamad, deputy collector Rakesh Parmar among other officers were present.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 03:01 AM IST