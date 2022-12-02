Madhya Pradesh: Programmes held to make people aware of HIV-AIDS

AIDS | Representative Image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Street plays, rallies, distribution of publicity materials, etc, were conducted across the district to propagate awareness among people with regard to deadly disease HIV-AIDS here on Thursday to mark the occasion of World AIDS Day.

NCC cadets of Madhav Science College take out awareness rally | FP Photo

Public awareness rally and street plays were organised by the cadets of Government Madhav Science College under the guidance of Colonel RD Sharma, commanding officer of 2nd Arty Battery NCC. By providing guidance to the cadets on the occasion of World AIDS Day, Dr V K Gupta, the principal of the college, inspired the student soldiers to make continuous efforts for public awareness and create public awareness around themselves and society. This event was completed under the direction of Dr Pramila Baghel (CTO) NCC officer. ST Anand, PI staff and more than 25 NCC cadets were present on the occasion.

Madhav Arts and Commerce College students stage street play | FP Photo

The NCC units of Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College propagated the message of prevention of AIDS through Nukkad Natak (street play) by cadets and a public awareness campaign by student soldiers in the area of Dewasgate Bus Stand and Railway Station. AIDS prevention materials were distributed to the general public through the rally and a message was given through posters. Under the guidance of Col RD Sharma, commanding officer of 2nd Arty Battery, Colonel Rajesh Kumar Ahlawat, commanding officer of 10th Battalion NCC conducted the public awareness campaign. Principal Dr JL Barmaiah encouraged the cadets by providing guidance related to saving NCC cadets from AIDS.

World AIDAS programme at GGPGC | FP Photo

Prevention is better than cure said, Dr Rajshree Mukhiya, consultant, Avanti Hospital and professor in RD Gardi Medical College. She was the keynote speaker of a one-day lecture organised by the department of zoology and bio-technology, Government Girls’ Post-Graduate College on the occasion of World AIDS Day under MPHEQIP and World Bank Scheme. Dr Mukhiya emphasised on symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and prevention of HIV-AIDS. She also cleared myths about HIV-AIDS which are spread in society. She motivated young girls to be safe and keep their family healthy by sharing the correct information. She specially emphasised on better awareness to bring AIDS rate down. In-charge principal Dr Hemant Gehlot expressed gratitude towards the speaker for riveting the relevant topics of present times. Dr Anita Manchandiya requested all girls to implement the valuable information gained from the lecture in their future life. Dr Archna Akhand conducted the proceedings while Dr Pratibha Akhand proposed a vote of thanks.

Health examination camp at Central Bhairavgarh Jail | FP Photo

On the occasion of World AIDS Day, a special health check-up camp was organised in Central Jail, Bhairavgarh in collaboration with the health department for the benefit of prisoners. The programme was inaugurated by lighting the lamp. The doctors of the medical team were welcomed by the jail officials and prisoners. In the programme, District Legal Authority secretary and judge Arvind Kumar Jain said that about 2,600 prisoners are in custody in Central Jail, which is equal to the population of a small village. During the monthly inspection, when many prisoners told about their health-related problems, the authority in coordination with the health department organised a special health check-up camp on the occasion of World AIDS Day, which definitely helped women and men prisoners.

Social worker putting a red ribbon on the shoulder of a policeman | FP Photo

Awareness was spread about the causes of this deadly disease HIV by going among people in the city by social worker Javed Deputy. He said, it is very difficult to get rid of a dreaded disease like AIDS but it can be possible if a person has a strong will and practicing yoga and a systematic lifestyle gives a magical effect to a person to stay away from diseases. It boosts our immunity and makes us physically and mentally strong to fight any disease. With strong self-confidence, a person can defeat any kind of incurable disease.