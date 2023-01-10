Madhya Pradesh: Programme in memory of Ustad Rajab Ali and Amanat Ali Khan ends in Dewas

e-Paper Get App
FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 10:09 PM IST
article-image
Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): On the second day of the two-day musical programme in memory of Ustad Rajab Ali and Amanat Ali Khan, Kiran Kumar Bamrele from Narsinghgarh, Bharat Nayak from Gwalior and Anil Jaiswal from Maihar presented a violin-sitar-sarod and tabla duet. Gauri Pathare a singer from Mumbai also presented an attractive song at the event.

During this, SDM Pradeep Soni, Pramod Kumar of the cultural department, PO Duda Ravi Bhatt and other officers along with all the music lovers were present. It is noteworthy that on the first day of the programme, Bharti Singh Rajput from Raipur presented a classical song based on folk tunes.

Similarly, Santosh Nahar from Delhi and Partho Bose from Kolkata played violin and Rajjog in the function respectively. The entire arrangement was done by the cultural department, Madhya Pradesh at Malhar Smriti Mandir in Dewas.

