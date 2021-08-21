Madhya Pradesh: Profession tax due date on Sept 30

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The last date for depositing professional tax for the year 2021-22 is 30th September.

The District Commercial Tax Officer informed that registered businessmen, private schools/colleges, computer centres, doctors, medical practitioners, CAs, lawyers, insurance agents, insurance companies, finance banks, company, liquor shop operators, chit fund operated organisations or individuals in GST, co-operative society, transporter, coaching institute, private hospital, private GNM, lab technician, pharmacist, X-Ray Centre, gym centre, hotel, lodge, marriage mandap makers, tent house shopkeepers, cable operator, video parlour, beauty parlour, finance company, clinic, pathology lab, nursing home, kiosk center, fashion designer, boutique etc. must deposit professional tax of their employees by the due date to avoid penalty and recovery proceedings.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 10:27 PM IST