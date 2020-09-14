Madhya Pradesh: Prof Akhilesh Pandey appointed VC of Vikram University, Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has appointed Professor Akhilesh Kumar Pandey as the vice-chancellor of Ujjain's Vikram University.
An official statement issued on Sunday said the governor appointed Pandey, the professor in the bio-science department of Jabalpurs Rani Durgavati University, as the vice-chancellor (VC) of the Vikram University in Ujjain.
The appointment has been made under sub-section one of Section 13 of the University Act 1973.
Prof Pandeys tenure will be for four years from taking the charge, the statement said.
