Madhya Pradesh: Probe Intensifies Into Gold, Foreign Currency Recovery Case

File Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The investigation into the case of recovery of gold worth Rs 8 crore and three foreign currencies from two youths in Ratlam has gained momentum. Officials of the customs department and director of revenue intelligence have reached Ratlam on Monday to investigate the matter.

Notably, on Saturday morning, Ratlam police seized 13 kilogram gold worth Rs 8 crore from two persons. The police have already informed Income Tax and GST in the matter. The two persons, aged 32 and 30 respectively, hailed from Rajasthan's Sikar district and Mahendragarh in Haryana. They were currently living in Ratlam, the official said.

They brought this gold to Ratlam by train from Mumbai and it was to be delivered here. The gold was kept in more than 80 boxes. In which names of many businessmen of Ratlam have also appeared. When the police interrogated the arrested youth, they could not produce documents for gold, while the police found some gold bills. Most importantly, along with the gold, the police also found a GPS tracker and three foreign currencies which include Dirham, Riyadh and Dollar, which made the matter more complicated.