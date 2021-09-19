Madhya Pradesh: Private Schools plan major protest on September 23

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Private School Association has been approaching Lok Shikshan Sanchanalaya seeking resolution for their demands for a fortnight now.

Indore district members will launch a major protest by assembling on September 23. They are planning to go to Bhopal and approach the state department heads as well.

The association has been staging protests all over the state since September 2. They were staged every day in different districts.

Among the main demands is reimbursement of RTE fees.

In order to prepare for going to Bhopal, all the representatives from Indore have been organising meetings in every district, as shared by Gopal Soni, state vice-president of the association.

Published on: Sunday, September 19, 2021, 09:26 PM IST