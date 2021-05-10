Madhya Pradesh: Private Hospital warned against hefty charges from Covid patients in Ratlam

RATLAM: District collector Kumar Purushottam on Monday chaired a meeting with private hospitals’ management. Collector Purushottam sought feedback from private hospital management about Covid-19 cases.

He was informed that cases were now arriving from rural belt to private hospitals which included youths too. He said that arrangements were being made for treatment and counselling in rural area by telemedicine. District collector Purushottam warned that any excess charging would face actions on the part of district administration. He said that a nodal officer was appointed to look into the working of private hospitals regarding Covid-19 cases.

An official press release said that a committee was constituted for the facility of the people which would be headed by Upper collector Jamuna Bhide to look into complaints of overcharging by private hospitals. The other members of the committee are: Hemant Chauhan (CSP), Abhishek Gehlot (SDM city), Dr.B L Tapadia(District Hospital surgeon) and Sarika Agrawal (Drug Inspector). An official press release also said that CEO District Panchayat Meenakshi Singh was appointed as Nodal officer to coordinate between various departments on Covid-19 matter and to supervise, initiate action for corona control.

New District Collector Kumar Purushottam also issued directives that no off line payment of electricity bills or Nagar Nigam bills would be allowed to be paid till 6AM of May 17 In an order issued today District Collector Kumar Purushottam said that at the counters of Nagar Palik Nigam and electricity department Covid-19 protocol was not found.

Meanwhie, 360 new Covid 19 positive cases were found on Sunday evening when sample reports were released. As per the list of the new Covid-19 active patients released on Sunday evening, cases continued to show upward trend in the rural belt of the district.