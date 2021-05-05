Madhya Pradesh: Private clinic of government doctor in Barwani sealed, corona-positive medico attends to patients

Barwani: Local administration on Wednesday, caught a government doctor who despite testing positive for corona was attending to the patients.

Sub-divisional magistrate Ghanshyam Dhangar said Dr Mukesh Chouhan is posted at Covid Care Centre in Asha Gram. He went on leave after testing positive for Covid-19 on April 24.

On receiving a tip-off that Dr Chouhan is attending to the patients the local administration raided Om Sairam Hospital and Day Care Centre owned by Dr Chouhan.

Team found 8 patients who were under treatment there.

Dr Chouhan failed to furnish any relevant documents pertaining to his clinic.

Hospital was sealed and medicines were seized. Administration and health department will take further action against Dr Chouhan.