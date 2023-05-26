 Madhya Pradesh: Princy Khemsara is XIIth commerce state-topper
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Princy Khemsara is XIIth commerce state-topper

Madhya Pradesh: Princy Khemsara is XIIth commerce state-topper

Princy's father Amit Khemsara teaches English in the same institution. Principal Jitendra Jain appreciated Princy and faculty of commerce for her success.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 26, 2023, 02:13 AM IST
article-image

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Princy Khemsara of Raj Rajendra Vidya Mandir has secured first position in merit list of commerce stream in class XII exams, result of which was announced by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Thursday.

Princy's father Amit Khemsara teaches English in the same institution. Principal Jitendra Jain appreciated Princy and faculty of commerce for her success. Raj Rajendra Shikshan Samiti has announced Rs 21, 000 cash reward to Princy and Rs 11, 000 to Devanshi Wagh for scoring excellent marks in the examinations.

Raj Rajendra Shiksha Samiti president Sunil Khemsara, secretary Anil Wagrecha, Shyamsundar Bhatt, principal Jitendra Jain, former president Gyanchand Mehta, school family and trust members congratulated the duo.

Read Also
Indore : Cong gives Nari Samman Scheme form to BJP Mahila Morcha prez
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 10,000 families to benefit from legalisation of 51 colonies in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: 10,000 families to benefit from legalisation of 51 colonies in Ratlam

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants set house on fire, attack cop in Punjapura

Madhya Pradesh: Miscreants set house on fire, attack cop in Punjapura

MPBSE class 12 exam: Dikshita bags fifth rank in state

MPBSE class 12 exam: Dikshita bags fifth rank in state

Madhya Pradesh: Man rescued from abductors within hour in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Man rescued from abductors within hour in Neemuch

MPBSE Class XII Result: Three students make it to state merit list

MPBSE Class XII Result: Three students make it to state merit list