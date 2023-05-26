Madhya Pradesh: Princy Khemsara is XIIth commerce state-topper

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): Princy Khemsara of Raj Rajendra Vidya Mandir has secured first position in merit list of commerce stream in class XII exams, result of which was announced by Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Thursday.

Princy's father Amit Khemsara teaches English in the same institution. Principal Jitendra Jain appreciated Princy and faculty of commerce for her success. Raj Rajendra Shikshan Samiti has announced Rs 21, 000 cash reward to Princy and Rs 11, 000 to Devanshi Wagh for scoring excellent marks in the examinations.

Raj Rajendra Shiksha Samiti president Sunil Khemsara, secretary Anil Wagrecha, Shyamsundar Bhatt, principal Jitendra Jain, former president Gyanchand Mehta, school family and trust members congratulated the duo.