Madhya Pradesh: Principal Selling School Uniforms, Allege Students, Parents

Representative image

Shajapur (Madhya Pradesh): Students and parents on Wednesday levelled serious allegations against principal of Govt Higher Secondary School in Makodi village.

They also created a ruckus claiming that the principal was forcing students to buy school uniforms from him for Rs 600.

Uniform put up on notice board

The principal has put the school uniform on the information board and kept eight to 10 ready-made uniforms for sale in school premises. They claimed that besides selling uniform, the principal was also providing card of a particular shop in Shajapur. Students are getting uniforms through this card. The students and the parents also alleged that the principal had banned offering prayers to Goddess Saraswati in school. A school employee claimed that while the principal continued to wear a saffron scarf, he was penalised for the same.

Village Tailor alleges corruption

Tailor Tulsiram said that he was offering the uniform to students for Rs 400. However, parents were being pressurised into buying uniforms from the school itself. “Those who bought uniforms from me have asked to stop wearing it in school,” he claimed. Meanwhile, principal Dheeraj Chauhan said that he was working only for the convenience of the children and parents and according to the administrative guidelines. Some people were creating a ruckus by misleading the children.

