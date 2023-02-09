Madhya Pradesh: Primary health centre to be built in Karrakheda

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): Mahendra Singh Sisodia, the State Government's Panchayat and Rural Development Minister, has approved the establishment of one more primary health centre to improve health care for residents of his Bamouri Assembly constituency.

Public Health and Family Welfare Department has issued an administrative directive to this effect. According to the approval letter, Rs three crore will be spent on the construction of the primary health centre building that will be built in Karrakheda village under the Bamouri Assembly constituency of Guna district.

With the opening of this health centre, people living in the villages of Burban, Baghuria, Chakri, Chikari, Teeli, Ratwada, Sarkheda, Laxmipura, Narbada, and Magrania will no longer have to travel to Rajasthan for health care.

Women in this region used to face the most difficulties because they had to rely on Guna, Bamauri, or even Rajasthan for delivery.

On the commencement of this six-bed primary health centre, two doctors, pharmacist, lab technician, staff nurse, one ANM and ward boy will also be posted.

People's representatives and local residents were overjoyed that this long-awaited demand had been met. Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Minister of Rural Development, was thanked.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)