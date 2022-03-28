Madhya Pradesh: President to confer Indore with National Water Award

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore district has earned another distinction. The city has been declared the cleanest in the country for five times in a row and, now, the district has got first place in water conservation in the West Zone of the country. President Ramnath Kovind will confer the National Water Award, 2020, to the district at a function organised at Vighyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Tuesday. MP Shankar Lalwani will receive the National Water Award on behalf of the district.

Collector Manish Singh said here on Monday that the survey of the district was done by the central groundwater team for works being done in the field of water conservation. The team found the performance of the district excellent on many parameters. Such components as water conservation, water recycling, sewage management system and so on were surveyed by the team.

During the survey, the team appreciated the activities of Indore Municipal Corporation for tapping of all sewage plants, release of waste water from residential and commercial establishments into the environment only after treatment, reuse of waste water and so forth. The survey found that rooftop water recharging units had been installed in 16,000 private establishments in the district.

Similarly, water recharging units have also been installed in 1,500 government offices. Singh said the team also assessed the change in the water level in the rural areas due to construction of farm ponds, check dams and water conservation measures. States including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra come under the West Zone.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 09:02 PM IST